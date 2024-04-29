Former Hull FC chief executive handed major NRL job

FORMER Gateshead Thunder and Hull FC chief executive Shane Richardson has been appointed as the chief executive of the NRL’s Wests Tigers on a four-year deal commencing at the beginning of July.

He was appointed to the role on an interim basis in December, as part of sweeping changes to the club following a review of its independent governance and culture.

Richardson, who founded then new club Gateshead Thunder in 1999, becoming its CEO and then taking the same role when it merged with Hull FC a year later, has emerged as a major figure in the NRL, having also, since leaving Hull, taken charge of Penrith (2002-04) and South Sydney (2004-2015), while also having been the NRL’s Head of Game Strategy and Development (2015-16).

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me to assist this club win its second Premiership (the first was in 2005) and I look forward to working with (coach) Benji (Marshall) and the team to achieve that goal,” said Richardson.

“Wests Tigers is a family club with fiercely loyal members and a huge supporter base.

“We’re on a journey, come with us.”

Meanwhile the Tigers have announced the signing of off-contract Penrith winger, Sunia Turuva on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old, who was NRL Rookie of the Year last season, will link up with Wests Tigers at the end of the 2024 season.

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,428 (April 29, 2024)

