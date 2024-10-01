Former Hull FC prop Scott Taylor’s new head coach role confirmed

GOOLE VIKINGS have announced the appointment of Scott Taylor as the club’s head coach.

Taylor, a former England international and Super League champion, embarks on his first role as a professional head coach.

The 33-year-old, widely regarded as one of the toughest and most accomplished forwards in the Super League era, enjoyed a notable playing career that saw him lift both the Super League crown and the Challenge Cup.

He represented local clubs Hull FC and Hull KR, as well as Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors, winning Super League with the latter in 2013.

“I am absolutely delighted to be appointed as Head Coach of Goole Vikings,” Taylor said.

“This is a fantastic opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started and be part of something special.

“The chance to build a team from the ground up is something that really excites me. Having worked in the amateur game with Beverley, I’ve learned a lot, and I’m ready to take on this new challenge.

“The ambition of this club and the people who have given me this opportunity matches my own, and I’m confident we can create a team that the town of Goole can be proud of.”

Taylor will be joined on the coaching staff by former Hull FC academy coach and Great Britain Teachers head coach, Kevin Marshall.

More recently, Marshall has been head coach of Goole ARLFC’s open-age amateur team, which has been competing in the Yorkshire League, and will be a key figure in the transition from amateur to professional rugby.

Taylor added: “Kevin was a natural fit to progress into the new setup and helps us retain some consistency and identity in the good work that has gone on within the amateur side of the club to get us to this point.

“I’ve been very impressed with him so far, he has a great work ethic and is well respected around the club by the senior management, coaches and players.

“It has been a strong focus for us to retain the community values that this club stands for and to highlight that there is a pathway from the community setup into the professional ranks, and Kevin helps us demonstrate what can be achieved.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast