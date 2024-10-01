London Broncos’ future thrown into jeopardy following ‘for sale’ decision by owner David Hughes

THE future of London Broncos – and Rugby League in the capital – is even more uncertain after owner David Hughes put the club up for sale following 27 years in control.

That comes after a season in which London’s only remaining professional team competed in Super League knowing whatever happened in terms of results, they had no chance of retaining top-flight status due to the incoming IMG-inspired grading system.

The Broncos – representing a city where the establishment of a thriving club has long been considered key – were down in 24th place on the 35-strong indicative points list, with 8.07 from a possible 20.

After winning an against-the-odds promotion through last year’s Championship play-offs – as London Skolars withdrew from League One – the Broncos assembled a Super League squad knowing staying up was impossible and abandoned their much-praised Academy as resources were reshuffled.

Much-praised coach Mike Eccles, whose side proved more competitive this year than many expected, recently called for Super League bosses to sit down with Hughes and find a way forward for the Broncos, claiming that under club grading, there is virtually no chance of attaining a top-flight place.

Now Hughes has said he will no longer fund the club, who were formed as Fulham in 1980 and have spent 21 of a possible 29 seasons in Super League.

“I have decided on behalf of myself and the Hughes family that we will step down at the end of the season,” he said.

“We will make every effort to facilitate anyone interested in taking over the club to lead it through the Championship.”

The 79-year-old former oil trader originally from Swinton became involved with the Broncos when he was a director of Charlton Athletic Football Club and the Rugby League team played there in the inaugural Super League season of 1996.

His investment, estimated at around £27 million, has kept the Broncos going amid two previous relegations from Super League and a series of ground moves, with the former Academy producing a string of talented players, a number of whom have been successful elsewhere.

The current squad, which includes Hughes’ son, prop Jack, are already going their separate ways, with Jarred Bassett, the versatile Australian back who has enjoyed a remarkable rise from the amateur game to Super League since coming to the UK, heading back home.

Hooker Bill Leyland, who has spent the entire season out injured, is joining Hull KR with Warrington reportedly targeting his elder brother, halfback Oli, and Wakefield, who could take the Broncos’ place in Super League, have signed fullback Josh Rourke.

