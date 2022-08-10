Former Hull KR and Halifax favourite to retire at end of season

Keighley Cougars’ Scott Murrell will retire from Rugby League at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old came through at Leeds Rhinos but spent most of his career at Hull KR and Halifax Panthers, becoming a firm favourite at both clubs.

Murrell helped Hull KR achieve promotion to Super League in his first season in East Yorkshire before becoming a top-flight regular, making a total of 178 appearances in eight years.

He then spent the same amount of time with Halifax, where he was established as one of the best players in the Championship.

Murrell, who played most of his career as a halfback, signed for Keighley in 2021, passing the mark of 400 career appearances that year and helping them currently lead the League One table unbeaten this year.

“It was a hard decision to call it a day but to end on the high of this season feels the right way to go,” said Murrell.

“Now I am looking forward to my next chapter in the game away from the pitch and I can’t wait to see where that takes me.”