Ex-Hull FC forward Kane Evans finds new club

FORMER Hull FC forward Kane Evans has joined the Glebe Dirty Reds in the Ron Massey Cup in Australia.

The Reds are affiliated with the Sydney Roosters which could hand the Fijian international one more NRL lifeline after an ill-fated spell in Super League with Hull.

Last playing in the NRL in 2021, Evans made 131 first-team appearances for the Parramatta Eels (2014-17), Sydney Roosters (2018-20) and New Zealand Warriors (2021) before moving over to the Super League for a one-and-a-half year spell.

His appearance for the Reds last weekend was his first rugby league game after being released with mutual consent by Hull FC midway through the 2023 Super League season.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Roosters or another NRL club will take a punt on Evans.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.