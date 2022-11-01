Leeds Rhinos eye up World Cup forward as Matt Prior replacement ahead of Super League 2023

THIS morning, Leeds Rhinos forward Matt Prior announced his retirement from rugby league with immediate effect.

As such, the rumour mill has been swirling ever since with Leeds on the potential lookout for new blood as Rohan Smith plans for 2023.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, one of those is York RLFC forward Bailey Antrobus, who has been in stellar form for Wales in their three group games against the likes of Tonga and Papua New Guinea.

Antrobus has also become a fan favourite at the LNER Stadium, putting in some big performances for the North Yorkshire outfit in the 14 games he played in 2022.

The 22-year-old Australian was on trial with the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2021 but failed to make a first-team appearance before signing for York in the second tier of UK rugby league.

Meanwhile, Rohan Smith has begun his rebuild of the Rhinos with the likes of Luis Roberts, Luke Hooley and Derrell Olpherts signing on the dotted line at Headingley whilst Zak Hardaker and Jack Walker have departed.