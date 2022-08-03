Wigan Warriors player has ban downgraded following appeal

Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O’Neill has had a two-match suspension reduced to one game on appeal.

The match review panel initially gave O’Neill a Grade C charge of contact with a match official, during a Reserves match against Wakefield Trinity.

Wigan appealed to the independent disciplinary tribunal and the charge was downgraded to Grade B, with his punishment halved.

It means he will still not be available this week, when Wigan play Warrington Wolves in Super League, but can face Wakefield the following week.

O’Neill was the Warriors’ starting hooker for their Challenge Cup final success over Huddersfield Giants in May, one of nine first-team appearances he has made this term.

Meanwhile, a tribunal rejected the appeal of Newcastle Thunder forward Alex Foster against an eight-match ban for his “physical assault” of an official.