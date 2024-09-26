Super League play-off and Grand Final odds revealed as competition heats up

THE 2024 Super League season is nearing its climax but there are still a number of interesting fixtures to be played out until the Grand Final at Old Trafford next month.

Salford Red Devils host Leigh Leopards tonight at the Salford Community Stadium before St Helens travel to the Halliwell Jones to take on Warrington Wolves tomorrow evening.

The winners of those two clashes will face Wigan Warriors and Hull KR respectively with a shot at Old Trafford at stake.

Looking at the bookies odds for tonight’s clash between Salford and Leigh, the Red Devils are priced at 21/20 with Super League sponsors Betfred, with Leigh at 5/6.

Meanwhile, Warrington are 3/10 to beat Saints tomorrow, with Paul Wellens’ side 11/4 to take home the win according to Betfred.

In terms of the overall Grand Final winner, Betfred have Wigan at the favourites, with odds of 10/11 and Hull KR in second at 11/4.

Not far behind are Warrington, who are priced at 9/2, with St Helens at 12/1, Leigh at 20/1 and Salford at 25/1.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast