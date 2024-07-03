Former Leeds Rhinos marquee signing joins new club after coming out of retirement

FORMER Leeds Rhinos marquee signing Zane Tetevano has joined a new club, just three months after retiring from rugby league.

Tetevano suffered a stroke whilst in training with Leeds back in May last year and had surgery in June, but was released by Leeds to make way for Canberra Raiders halfback Matt Frawley.

Former New Zealand international Tetevano made 47 appearances for the Rhinos in three seasons and scored three tries, signing for the club from Penrith Panthers on a marquee contract.

But now he has put pen to paper on a deal with the Wyong Roos of the Central Coast Division Rugby League, according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports.

New Zealand-born Tetevano started his NRL career at the Newcastle Knights, making 29 appearances between 2011 and 2014 before making the move to the Sydney Roosters.

There, the 33-year-old made 74 appearances before moving on to the Penrith Panthers for 2019 and then Leeds in 2020.

