Wigan Warriors hit by another blow as Matt Peet gives latest on Jai Field

WIGAN WARRIORS will still be without fullback Jai Field for around a month, but there is a big concern over Kruise Leeming.

The hooker left the field in Wigan’s big win over London Broncos – and now head coach Matt Peet has given a damning prognosis for Leeming.

“Kruise has got a syndesmosis so he will be out for around the six-week mark.”

Peet also revealed that Field is running strong, but that he has got to wait until the tear in his hamstring fully heals – something which has frustrated the livewire.

“He will be another month. He feels strong on his hamstring, he’s got power there but the fact that, on the scan, it has shown a tear in his hamstring, we have to wait until it is fully recovered.

“It’s a little bit frustrating for Jai as he feels perfectly like he could play, but until it’s been scanned again and the tear has healed, he won’t play.”

