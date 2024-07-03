Super League side overturns frivolous appeal and uses loophole ahead of Hull KR fixture

CATALANS DRAGONS have successfully overturned a frivolous appeal handed to Arthur Romano and used an international loophole to ensure he can play against Hull KR this weekend.

Romano was handed an initial one-match ban for Grade B Dangerous Contact during his side’s 22-18 win over Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

However, the Dragons appealed – an appeal that was deemed ‘frivolous’ by an Operational Rules Tribunal, with Romano given an additional one-match ban.

The club has since won an appeal against that one-match suspension and though the original suspension still stands, it was served on Saturday when France played England in Toulouse.

Meanwhile, Dragons’ teammate Michael McIlorum was unsuccessful in his appeal against a Match Review Panel verdict of Grade B Dangerous Contact in the same match.

Bradford Bulls’ Fenton Rodgers has been found not guilty of the Grade F Verbal Abuse charge.

Matty Fletcher of Hunslet has been given a two-match suspension for punching. Fletcher pleaded guilty, however, challenged the grading. The tribunal agreed with the original grading, therefore he will serve a two-match suspension and receive a £40 fine.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast