Former Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Huddersfield Giants stars hit the free agent market

THE November 1 deadline has been and gone and for players in the NRL it is the beginning of a feeding frenzy.

With 190 players now technically free agents, that means that almost 40% of Australia’s prized competition could in theory move to different clubs.

Some of those include players that had formerly donned a Super League jersey including former Leeds Rhinos forward Ava Seamanufagai and Huddersfield Giants halfback Matt Frawley.

Another is also Luke Thompson who established himself as one of the most formidable forwards in the Super League competition before leaving for the NRL midway through the 2020 season.

Jackson Hastings is another whose future is currently up in the air following an admission from head of football Tim Sheens at his current club Wests Tigers that no discussions have been had about potentially extending that deal.

Of course, it remains to be seen which two halfbacks Wests will go with in 2023 considering that Luke Brooks continues to be linked with a move to the Newcastle Knights whilst Adam Doueihi will likely get the number 6 shirt for the near future.

If Brooks does stay at Concord, it could spell the end of Hastings’ time at Wests, but there wouldn’t be a shortage of suitors.