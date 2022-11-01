Rugby league agent on why Leigh Leopards’ Oliver Holmes stalled at Warrington Wolves and why ex-Castleford Tigers stars struggle

OLIVER Holmes was one of ten new signings announced by the Leigh Leopards almost two weeks ago.

The former Castleford Tigers academy graduate signed a two-year deal with the Leopards after just one season as a Warrington Wolves player.

Holmes was brought from Castleford to the Halliwell Jones by his Tigers head coach Daryl Powell, but it didn’t work out for him at the Wolves.

And rugby league agent Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK has broken down why that might have been.

“I think it’s a great signing for the club as I think Oliver will be disappointed with what happened with Warrington,” Harrison said on the Show Me The Money: Inside the Deal podcast.

“He went there because of Daryl. Daryl brought him in as a leader to say ‘this is what I want from you as players, if you want to know what culture is, this is it.’

“For whatever reason, it has not worked for whatever reason and he’s not come across as that leader. His performances were solid but the Warrington deal has not worked and there is no one can tell you any different.”

Harrison believes that this is common for former Castleford players.

“It will be interesting to see how he goes at Leigh but you’re looking at that and saying I hope it works.

“Sometimes with Cas players, they play their best form at home when you take them out of that bubble they never feel the same especially lads who came through scholarship there.”

It seems to me they fid it very hard to go out there.”