Future of Sydney Roosters star and Leeds-born halfback Sam Walker undecided

SAM Walker has become one of rugby league’s greatest young talents.

Since bursting onto the scene with the Sydney Roosters in 2021, Walker has gone on to make almost 50 appearances for the Chooks.

At just 20 years of age, it’s an incredible feat considering that many NRL stars don’t debut until their early 20s with Walker attracting attention from far and wide.

And the halfback is one of 190 NRL stars that are now free agents for 2024 onwards and can therefore negotiate with other clubs beyond 2023.

That’s because the November 1 deadline has been and gone with almost 40% of those playing Down Under free to do so.

With regards to Walker, however, it is thought that he will eventually sign on the dotted line with the Roosters, despite lengthy negotiations.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that Walker “still hasn’t signed despite negotiations that have dragged on for some time now. Crucially for the Roosters, it is understood Walker has not yet spoken to a rival club.”

If Walker cannot come to some agreement with the Roosters, though, there is likely to a plethora of interest for the Leeds-born star.