Former Sky Sports pundit believes Hull FC’s contract situation points to “bad management”

HULL FC currently find themselves in a bit of a pickle.

Despite winning their first two games of the 2023 Super League season, the Black and Whites have slipped to six straight defeats as Tony Smith attempts to arrest that dreadful form away at Leeds Rhinos tonight.

However, Smith himself has been left a tough hand with a whole host of stars coming off contract at the end of the 2023 season.

Like with the Warrington Wolves last season, a plethora of stars coming off contract can lead to uncertainty and have an effect on results.

And for former Sky Sports pundit Mike ‘Stevo’ Stephenson, that is “bad management” by the club.

“I think they claim that there is about 20 or 21 players off contract this year. Well if that’s the case that’s mismanagement. That is bad management if they’ve got to a situation where they haven’t been able to sort out players contracts,” Stevo said on the Eddie and Stevo podcast.

“To leave it until the end of this season and 20 players off contract. Wow I just can’t believe that Hull have allowed themselves to do that, and let’s face it they were woeful against KR.

“I’m taking nothing away from the Red and Whites, they played exceptionally well but it’s a long time since I’ve seen the Black and Whites get hammered like that.”

Hull went down 40-0 to the Robins which made it six games without a win for Smith’s men.