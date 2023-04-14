Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth on fan frustrations, having “a lot to offer” and two Super League results that have left “a sour taste”

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth is yet to find his first win as a Super League boss.

The West Yorkshire side host Leigh Leopards at Belle Vue on Sunday, with Applegarth understanding Trinity’s fans frustrations at the lack of wins so far in 2023.

“I get the fans’ frustration, I speak to them and I live in Wakefield. I speak to them a lot every day whether on a dog walk or just down the road,” Applegarth said.

“There is a good mixture of people that give you good opinions and hopefully they will be fully behind us to get that first win.”

Applegarth also referenced the club’s board, with their continued support helping the rookie coach through the current rough patch.

“They’ve been great with me,” Applegarth continued.

“Most people who know me know I’m a pretty honest guy. If I thought I was the problem, I definitely wouldn’t be in this role, but the club is bigger than all of us.

“I think I’ve got a lot to offer and feel like I am offering a lot. Naturally, did I want to be eight games deep without a win? No.

“It’s just a challenge you’ve got to meet. It’s been a very interesting eight weeks in that sense.

“I’ve never been one for excuses and you deal with the cards you’ve been dealt and we’ve had some pretty tough cards to deal with.”

Applegarth does believe that Trinity have been in most of the games they have lost in 2023.

“The only two games I’ve been left with a bit of a sour taste in my mouth in terms of application are the Wigan and Hull KR games.

“The other games I think we’ve been fighting hammer and tong to get that result but ultimately we’ve come up short so we need to get better.”