Son of Castleford Tigers stalwart Danny Orr set to debut for Super League rivals’ reserves side

THE son of Castleford Tigers stalwart Danny Orr is set to make his debut for a Super League rivals’ reserves side this weekend.

Iwan Orr, who has been plying his trade with Leeds Beckett University’s Rugby League’s programme, has been named in the Leeds Rhinos’ reserves side to play Hull FC tonight.

The game is a curtain raiser before the Rhinos’ first-team gets to grips with that of the Black and Whites, with Orr making his first appearance.

Currently studying for a Sport Business Management Degree at Leeds Beckett University, Orr has also previously been on the books of Bradford Bulls.