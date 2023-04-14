Son of Castleford Tigers stalwart Danny Orr set to debut for Super League rivals’ reserves side

THE son of Castleford Tigers stalwart Danny Orr is set to make his debut for a Super League rivals’ reserves side this weekend.
Iwan Orr, who has been plying his trade with Leeds Beckett University’s Rugby League’s programme, has been named in the Leeds Rhinos’ reserves side to play Hull FC tonight.
The game is a curtain raiser before the Rhinos’ first-team gets to grips with that of the Black and Whites, with Orr making his first appearance.
Currently studying for a Sport Business Management Degree at Leeds Beckett University, Orr has also previously been on the books of Bradford Bulls.
📺Don't forget that if you can't make it to Headingley in time, you can watch today's Reserves clash with @hullfcofficial on our live stream!
Kick off is at 5.30pm and not to be missed.
— Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) April 14, 2023