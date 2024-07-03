Former South Sydney Rabbitohs boss Jason Demetriou interviewed for Super League job

FORMER South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach Jason Demetriou has been interviewed for the vacant head coaching role at Leeds Rhinos, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Demetriou, who was unceremoniously axed earlier in the 2024 NRL season, announced his interest in the Rhinos job last month – and now he has been interviewed to take over the role at Headingley following the departure of Rohan Smith.

The Australian has a strong affinity with the UK having played for over a decade for the likes of Wakefield Trinity and Keighley Cougars.

In his first season in charge of the Rabbitohs, Demetriou guided the club to their fifth straight preliminary final, but missed out on the play-offs in 2023 and endured a difficult start to the 2024 campaign.

The 48-year-old was also on the coaching staff of the North Queensland Cowboys during their Grand Final-winning season of 2015 and has held a number of coaching roles throughout the NRL.

However, Demetriou is also battling the likes of Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley and former Parramatta Eels number one Brad Arthur to fill the vacant position at Leeds.

