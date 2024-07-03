Leigh Leopards players set for loan moves as Adrian Lam outlines need for game time

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has revealed that a number of players from his current squad will be heading out on loan for more game time.

The likes of Louis Brogan, Nathan Wilde and Keanan Brand have enjoyed loan spells away from the Leigh Sports Village in 2024 to get much-needed minutes on the pitch.

And now Lam has explained that more will follow.

“We’ve got players like Louis Baxter, Tom Nisbet, Keanan Brand, Jack Darbyshire, Nathan Wilde and then we’ve got Louis Brogan at Widnes,” Lam said.

“Everyone outside of that 19 or 20-man squad at the moment will be given the chance to go out on loan.

“It’s great for the players to get out there, I don’t want them sitting around and not playing. I want them to get into some good form and actually play.”

