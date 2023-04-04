Former St Helens and Warrington Wolves prop now one of 100 former rugby league players taking legal action against RFL

FORMER ST HELENS and Warrington Wolves prop Nick Fozzard is one of 100 former rugby league players taking legal action against the RFL.

All in all, 378 former football, rugby league and rugby union players are now part of the group suing their respective sports following brain injuries.

Lawyers are due to file the claims at the High Court on Tuesday, with the former rugby league claimants alleging the RFL was negligent in failing to provide acceptable protective action against permanent injuries caused by repetitive concussive blows.

Over 200 ex-rugby players began action last year and legal experts said the claims could exceed £300m, with Fozzard one of those joining the previous 75 ex-rugby league players that declared their lawsuit intentions last year.

Fozzard, who carved out an illustrious career in Super League for the likes of Saints, Warrington and Leeds Rhinos, has been diagnosed with early onset dementia and probable Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

“I was never told of any risks,” Fozzard told the BBC. No one said ‘listen this is a really rough, tough sport, these are the risks, this is what could happen to you if you play it and then you know what the score is’.

“But I didn’t know the score. I didn’t know I was going to forget everybody’s names of friends and it would change my personality.”

Fozzard went further, highlighting just how scared the potential repercussions will be for him and his wife-to-be.

“You do get a bit scared,” Fozzard continued.

“My fiancee is scared. How long has she got me for, and even though I’m here how long am I going to be me for? Traumatic brain injuries, dementia and CTE, it’s a very serious and worrying thing that no one knows the extent of how quickly your regression will be.

“I’m pretty lucky with the support that I’ve got but not everybody has got that support system.”