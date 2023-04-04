Catalans Dragons set to rent temporary stand for Super League fixtures against Warrington Wolves and St Helens

CATALANS DRAGONS are set to rent a temporary stand for their Super League fixtures against Warrington Wolves on Saturday 8 April and against St Helens on Friday 5 May respectively.

The old South Stand has been knocked down after the French club was informed by the Perpignan City Hall that the North and South stands would need to be demolished as both were declared non-compliant by the Rugby Football League.

The two terraces were said to no longer meet the requirements of the decree of July 25, 2022 setting the safety rules and technical provisions applicable to this type of structure.

However, with Catalans set to experience two of their greatest crowds in the 2023 Super League season over the next month, the decision has been made to rent a temporary bleacher in place of the old South Stand.

Christophe Levy, Commercial Director of the club, previously declared: “We take note of this decision. These two stands will not be replaced, as the construction project for the future stand progresses.

“But, despite the loss of these seats, we are going to take advantage of this space to enlarge the fan zone between the Puig-Aubert stand and the Guasch Laborde stand. We are already working on new projects that will improve the reception and experience of supporters at the stadium as soon as the Super League returns to Perpignan on February 25th.”

It promises to be an exciting fixture this weekend as Warrington travel to Catalans with these sides first and second in the Super League table.