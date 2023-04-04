Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Andy Last and Mark Applegarth name debutants

CASTLEFORD TIGERS host Wakefield Trinity on Thursday night at The Jungle, with both sides desperate for a win to kickstart their 2023 Super League seasons.

Whilst the Tigers have one win to their name, Trinity have lost all six of their games so far – including a 38-0 drubbing at St Helens last Friday night.

Castleford, meanwhile, went down just 22-18 at the Catalans Dragons in a positive display.

Team news and injuries

Castleford back Alex Sutcliffe withdrew from the Tigers’ squad against the Dragons last week, whilst Gareth Widdop didn’t play due to a bout of diarrhoea. The latter is still out for this clash, but Niall Evalds could return with new signing Luis Johnson included.

Wakefield, meanwhile, could be boosted by as many as six players returning with Liam Hood, Renouf Atoni, Kev Proctor, Jorge Taufua and Sam Hewitt all expected to play a role on Thursday. New signing Nathan Mason is also expected to play following his loan move from Huddersfield.

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

1 Niall Evalds

2 Greg Eden

3 Jordan Turner

4 Mahe Fonua

5 Bureta Faraimo

7 Jacob Miller

8 George Lawler

9 Paul McShane

10 George Griffin

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

14 Nathan Massey

17 Jack Broadbent

19 Albert Vete

20 Muizz Mustapha

22 Daniel Smith

23 Suaia Matagi

30 Jacob Hookem

31 Jason Qareqare

38 Luis Johnson

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

2 Jorge Taufua

4 Reece Lyne

7 Mason Lino

8 Eddie Battye

9 Liam Hood

10 Jai Whitbread

11 Matty Ashurst

13 Jay Pitts

14 Jordy Crowther

15 Liam Kay

17 Renouf Atoni

18 Lee Kershaw

19 Kevin Proctor

20 Morgan Smith

21 Samisoni Langi

24 Harry Bowes

25 Sam Eseh

31 Sam Hewitt

33 Will Dagger

34 Innes Senior

35 Nathan Mason

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off at 8pm.