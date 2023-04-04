Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Andy Last and Mark Applegarth name debutants

CASTLEFORD TIGERS host Wakefield Trinity on Thursday night at The Jungle, with both sides desperate for a win to kickstart their 2023 Super League seasons.
Whilst the Tigers have one win to their name, Trinity have lost all six of their games so far – including a 38-0 drubbing at St Helens last Friday night.
Castleford, meanwhile, went down just 22-18 at the Catalans Dragons in a positive display.
Team news and injuries
Castleford back Alex Sutcliffe withdrew from the Tigers’ squad against the Dragons last week, whilst Gareth Widdop didn’t play due to a bout of diarrhoea. The latter is still out for this clash, but Niall Evalds could return with new signing Luis Johnson included.
Wakefield, meanwhile, could be boosted by as many as six players returning with Liam Hood, Renouf Atoni, Kev Proctor, Jorge Taufua and Sam Hewitt all expected to play a role on Thursday. New signing Nathan Mason is also expected to play following his loan move from Huddersfield.
Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad
1 Niall Evalds
2 Greg Eden
3 Jordan Turner
4 Mahe Fonua
5 Bureta Faraimo
7 Jacob Miller
8 George Lawler
9 Paul McShane
10 George Griffin
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
14 Nathan Massey
17 Jack Broadbent
19 Albert Vete
20 Muizz Mustapha
22 Daniel Smith
23 Suaia Matagi
30 Jacob Hookem
31 Jason Qareqare
38 Luis Johnson
Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad
2 Jorge Taufua
4 Reece Lyne
7 Mason Lino
8 Eddie Battye
9 Liam Hood
10 Jai Whitbread
11 Matty Ashurst
13 Jay Pitts
14 Jordy Crowther
15 Liam Kay
17 Renouf Atoni
18 Lee Kershaw
19 Kevin Proctor
20 Morgan Smith
21 Samisoni Langi
24 Harry Bowes
25 Sam Eseh
31 Sam Hewitt
33 Will Dagger
34 Innes Senior
35 Nathan Mason
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off at 8pm.