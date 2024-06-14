Ian Watson explains Huddersfield Giants forward’s loan move to Super League rivals

IAN WATSON has explained that Huddersfield Giants forward Matty English has moved on a two-week loan to Castleford Tigers for “fitness” reasons.

There was a great deal of surprise amongst the rugby league fraternity when the deal was announced earlier this week, with some rating English as one of Huddersfield’s most enterprising forwards.

However, nothing untoward has gone on behind the scenes, Watson has stressed, with the decision to send out English on loan purely down to match fitness reasons.

“Matty English has gone out on loan to get some game time,” Watson said.

“I have had a chat with him about some of the reasons why he hasn’t been playing and some of those have been selection issues and some were things that we want him to improve.

“It was more to do with his match fitness being a middle because it’s three weeks since he last played. Castleford wanted some middles due to injury.

“I had a chat with him on Tuesday and he said he would like to look at something like that (a short-term loan deal).

“Nothing has gone on behind the scenes, Matty has gone on loan for fitness. I don’t think anything could go wrong with Matty, he’s a great guy.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast