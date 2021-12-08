Former Super League star re-signs with Doncaster

League 1 side Doncaster have announced the re-signing of former Hull KR and Wakefield player Ben Cockayne on a one-year deal.

The 38-year-old, who has also played for Hunslet, Featherstone and York in his career, re-joined Doncaster midway through the 2021 season and helped the Dons reach the League 1 play-off final.

Cockayne has now committed to a full season with Richard Horne’s side, and set his sights on going one better and achieving promotion in 2022.

“I enjoyed what we achieved last year and just falling short gave me the motivation to come back and have another bite of the cherry,” he said.

“For the players that have stuck around from last year they will remember how it felt to lose in the final, if you can bottle that up and use it in the right way it can be a massive positive to take that next step.

“This side of Christmas is a chance for the boys to get in the gym and get into the shape needed to be able to push hard in the New Year.”