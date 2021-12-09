Now Newman signs long-term Leeds deal

HIGHLY-rated centre Harry Newman has become the latest Leeds player to sign a long-term contract.

The 21-year-old Academy product has agreed terms through to 2024 after exploring options in both Australia and rugby union.

Newman, who had a year to run on his existing deal, follows props Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Holroyd, who have both committed to the Rhinos until 2025.

Fullback or halfback Richie Myler recently penned a new three-year contract while Leeds awarded 17-year-old centre Max Simpson a four-year deal.

Sidelined by a double leg fracture in 2020, Newman recovered to make 14 appearances last season, scoring four tries and kicking two goals.

His bright form earned him a place on the England squad for the game in France in October, but he had to stand down due to an injury niggle.

Now the Huddersfield-born player will be aiming to push on and seal a place in Shaun Wane’s plans for next year’s World Cup.

“It’s been a stressful few weeks trying to get it all sorted but I am absolutely delighted to secure my future for the next three years,” he said.

“I finally know what I’m going to do and I feel really settled here and ready to kick on.

“My injury did make me think long and hard about what was the best next move for me.

“It made me realise that this is a short career and it can be over so quickly, so I took my time with my decision.

“I had this year left anyway, and I did explore options in the NRL and also rugby union, but I am delighted to be staying.”

Newman, who had an eye-catch dual-registration spell at Featherstone in 2018, has made 51 Leeds appearances, with 16 tries, stretching back to 2017.