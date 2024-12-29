Former Wakefield Trinity favourite Matty Ashurst adjusting to new job alongside Oldham move

OLDHAM signing Matty Ashurst is looking forward to a meeting with his hometown club Wigan as he settles in with the Roughyeds after ten seasons and a testimonial at Wakefield.

Sean Long’s promoted side will face the reigning Super League champions in a pre-season match at Boundary Park on Sunday, January 19 (3pm) – a week after they host Rochdale in the traditional pre-season Law Cup clash.

Second rower Ashurst played for Wigan St Patricks before starting his professional career at St Helens in 2009, when Long was an established star there, and also represented Salford before his Wakefield switch.

He captained Trinity to 1895 Cup success against Sheffield at Wembley as well as this year’s Championship Grand Final victory over Toulouse, which came after Oldham won the League One title.

The 35-year-old will combine rugby with a new role as a mortgage and protection adviser, and explained: “Training at night rather than during the day as a full-time player is helping me find my feet in my new job.

“Joining Oldham means I can carry on playing, and I’m looking forward to this new challenge.

“I knew a few of the lads here already, and the rest of them have been really welcoming.”