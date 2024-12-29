Toulouse Olympique to face Catalans Dragons in pre-season

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE will prepare for the new season with a pre-season match against Catalans Dragons.

The French clubs will meet on Saturday, February 1 with Toulouse keen to test themselves against Super League opposition.

“It’s not always possible with the different start dates for the respective competitions,” said Olympique coach Sylvain Houles.

“But we can do it this year and I think it benefits everyone.

“As the only two French professional clubs (in the UK system), we are in the best position to help each other out and already I can tell that our players are looking forward to the clash.”

The star-studded Dragons, including newcomers Luke Keary, Tevita Pangai Junior and Tommy Makinson, will be up against a younger, fresher Toulouse team than last season following the release of several senior stars and the promotion of younger players within Houles’ ranks.

“It’s a conscious decision to rejuvenate the playing group,” added Houles, whose side lost out to Wakefield in last season’s Championship Grand Final.

“We have some great young talent here and it’s important to give them their chance.

“And what better experience can there be than coming up against recent two-time Grand Finalists and such a talented team as Catalans?”