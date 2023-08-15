Leigh Leopards forced to threaten legal action following use of Super League club’s logo without authority

Leigh Leopards have been forced to threaten legal action following the use of the Super League club’s logo without being authorised to do so.

Riding on the crest of a superb Challenge Cup Final success – where the Leopards overcame Hull KR in a 17-16 triumph – the Lancashire club has tweeted: “We have been made aware and seen numerous circumstances where the club’s official logo has been used without authority.

“We would like to put everyone on notice that breach of intellectual property rights will result in immediate legal action irrespective of the reason for use.”

