Former Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils star Adrian Morley wants NRL rule in Super League

MUCH is always made of the rules and regulations in rugby league.

Sometimes, the Rugby Football League can be accused by fans of tinkering too much whilst others want to see more wide sweeping changes.

In recent years, much attention has been focused on the six again rule and whilst some of those associated with the sport wants to see it scrapped, that cannot be said of former Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils star Adrian Morley.

“I wasn’t a big fan of the six again but its grown on me now! I think it’s great it keeps the game flowing and makes it a fast-paced game,” Morley told League Express.

“Rugby league isn’t scared to try anything but sometimes they are probably guilty of moving too fast.”

Although Morley is keen not to see too many changes in rugby league, the 45-year-old would like to see Super League adopt an NRL rule that is increasing in support with ever passing week.

“I have been watching the NRL and I didn’t even know they had changed the rules about a drop goal being two points outside the 40 metres!

“I think it’s an exciting rule. Nathan Cleary kicked a belting two-point field goal for Penrith and it adds a bit more spice to the game.

“If it goes well over there then they should look at bringing it in Super League.”