Iwan Orr, son of Castleford Tigers hero Danny Orr, on making Leeds Rhinos debut, future, position and Rohan Smith

THE surname Orr is almost synonymous with rugby league.

Danny Orr debuted in 1997 for boyhood club Castleford Tigers, retired as a player with the same club in 2012 and began coaching at the same club in 2013 before leaving for the Salford Red Devils after numerous years alongside Daryl Powell.

But, hoping to charter a similar career in professional rugby league is Danny’s son, Iwan.

On the books of Leeds Rhinos after spells at Castleford and the Bradford Bulls, 20-year-old Iwan made his debut for the Rhinos’ reserves last weekend against Hull FC.

“I really enjoyed making my debut, Tony Smith told me that week that I would be making my first appearance. I’ve worked with Casper at Cas so I know him quite well,” Orr told League Express.

“The run up to it was really good, getting around all the boys and getting into the team made me proud.”

Despite being at the Tigers at scholarship level and then Bradford in the latter years of academy, Orr made the decision to move elsewhere.

“I was at Cas for scholarship and first year of academy and then I moved to Leeds for the second year of academy – that was the year of Covid-19 but I also had an injury when i signed. I was there for three weeks and did nothing other than rehab,” Orr continued.

“Then we got shut down during Covid and I moved to Bradford during my third year and then had just under a year out of the game.

“In my mind at that point, I wasn’t done with rugby as I knew I wanted to return but I thought the opportunity had gone. But I went to Leeds Beckett University and ended up back at Leeds.

“Castleford didn’t want to keep me at the time. I got let go at the end of scholarship and they got me back just after pre-season for first year of academy and then they didn’t keep me. Leaving Leeds was down to Covid and Bradford was down to finances.

“The money that they offered, I was spending more travelling there. I couldn’t do it financially.”

Iwan’s dream, however, still remains – he wants to make it in rugby league at the highest level.

“I want to become professional, since I was a kid rugby was the only thing. There wasn’t anything else in the picture and then it’s the same now.

“It’s the only thing I’ve ever done, I was ok in school but I coasted as I knew I would get by. When it came down to rugby that was my focus.”

Despite bursting onto the scene as a halfback or a hooker, Iwan now operates as a fullback – a decision inspired by current Leeds halfback Blake Austin.

“Right now I am a fullback, from being a kid when I first started playing I was a halfback or hooker but then I went to Beckett last year and the my coaches there, Fletch, JJB and Blake Austin moved me to fullback.

“I was a bit reluctant at first to be honest but I’m getting the hang of it. I really enjoy it and I actually prefer it to halfback now.

“I’m with the reserves at the moment, I train with the first-team a few times but I also train with the academy as well so it’s a mix.

“My next aim is to consolidate my position in the reserves team and push into the first team squad.”

Though only a short conversation, Orr reveals that Leeds first-team boss Rohan Smith took time out to speak with Iwan after his debut.

“Following the Hull game when I made my debut, I spoke to him then and he asked me how I found it and what my genuine position is.

“I was speaking to him about that, we didn’t go into too much detail but he’s got his first-team to speak to as well!

“He is good, I haven’t had too much contact but from my discussions with him and how he speaks with the boys he knows what he is on about.”