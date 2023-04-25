Leigh Leopards forward’s appeal result following Leeds Rhinos clash

LEIGH LEOPARDS’ Nathan Wilde tonight won his appeal against a charge of Grade B Dangerous Contact with a Leeds Rhinos opponent during last Friday’s Betfred Super League game.

Wilde admitted the offence but successfully challenged its grading, which was downgraded to Grade A and his one match suspension overturned. He is fined £250.

The following players accepted Match Review Panel charges:

Joe Batchelor – St Helens – Other Contrary Behaviour – A – No further action

Kenny Edwards – Castleford Tigers – Other Contrary Behaviour – C – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Bureta Faraimo – Castleford Tigers – Dangerous Contact – A – No further action

Bureta Faraimo – Castleford Tigers – Strikes – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Tom Holroyd – Leeds Rhinos – Dangerous Contact – B – £250 Fine

Willie Isa – Wigan Warriors – Dangerous Throw – C – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Michael McIlorum – Catalans Dragons – Trips – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Nathan Peats – Huddersfield Giants – Dangerous Contact – A – No further action

Jorge Taufua – Wakefield Trinity – Dangerous Contact – A – No further action

Liam Watts – Castleford Tigers – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Nathan Wilde – Leigh Leopards – Dangerous Contact – A – £250 Fine