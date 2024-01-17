Former Wigan Warriors youngster joins the Oldham revolution in League One

LEAGUE ONE powerhouses Oldham have completed the signing of former Wigan Warriors youngster Cian Tyrer on a one-year contract.

The former Rochdale man had been on trial at the club for the duration of pre-season, but he has now put pen to paper with Oldham in a deal lasting until the end of the 2024 season, with the option of a one-year extension.

Roughyeds boss Sean Long has been impressed with his attitude in pre-season: “Cian came to us off his own back because he wanted to be a part of what we are building here,” Long said.

“He has been training with us for nothing, but he backed himself and its paid off.

“I’ve been really impressed with how he applies himself in training, he just gets on with the work.

“He played 40 minutes against Keighley and did well.

“His attitude deserves a contract and he’s a likeable lad as well.”

The 22-year-old is set to make his return to the Crown Oil Arena against his former club, Rochdale, this weekend as Roughyeds look to defend the Law Cup.

“I’m buzzing,” Tyrer said of signing the deal. “I’ve been here a few months and really enjoyed it. Everybody has settled in and we’ve become mates really quick – I just can’t wait for the season to start.

“My first goal was to get a contract and now I want to focus on establishing myself in the team each week and hopefully we can win some silverware too.

“I’m looking forward to facing my old club, and it’ll be a good test to see what they’re like and see where we’ve progressed since Keighley.”

During his stay at Rochdale, he scored 28 tries in 44 appearances with his performances in the 2022 season earning him a nomination for the League One Young Player of the Year award.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.