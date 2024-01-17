Leigh Leopards bring in Bradford Bulls man to fill key backroom position

LEIGH LEOPARDS have brought in Bradford Bulls man Kane Daniels to fill the position as head of performance coach following the exit of Paul Johnson.

Johnson left the Leopards at the end of the 2023 Super League season with Daniels already travelling with Leigh to their pre-season training camp in Club La Santa, Lanzarote.

Daniels was head of strength and conditioning at Bradford after taking up the role in November 2021, with previous experience at Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants in exactly the same role.

Prior to his work at the Giants, Daniels worked as strength and conditioning coach with the England Academy Rugby League team.

Daniels spoke on the Leigh website, saying: “I’ll be looking after the performance side, the gym-based programmes, things on the field in terms of the conditioning, speed, plyometrics and recovery.

“And just the general periodisation of the weeks, months and the in-season period basically. I’ve come in at a time where quite a bit of the foundation stuff has already been done, so it’s a case of building on that and hopefully having a successful 2024 Super League season.

“I would have liked to have come in a little bit earlier to get some data to look at but the boys are in really good condition.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.