Forward set to stay with Leeds Rhinos with Hull FC loanee not allowed to play against Wigan Warriors

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has confirmed that Sam Eseh will remain with Leeds Rhinos for the time being.

Eseh joined Leeds on loan last month with the Rhinos short on troops – particularly in the pack – and has registered three appearances for the West Yorkshire club since joining.

The former Wakefield Trinity forward joined the Warriors ahead of the 2024 Super League season but has failed to make an appearance for Wigan this year.

For Peet, however, he is keen for Eseh to remain at Headingley, hailing Leeds as a club.

“He’s still there at the moment and started for Leeds last week which was brilliant to be playing minutes for such a big club,” Peet said.

“There is no doubt he would like to be playing for Wigan. It’s a great place to be playing his rugby, he is working with some good coaches and has got quality players around him so it’s a good environment for him to prove himself.”

Meanwhile, Wigan will go up against Hull FC this weekend, but Tiaki Chan will not play for the Black and Whites against his parent club.

“Tiaki won’t play, he won’t play against his parent club.”

Chan has impressed whilst being on loan at Hull, registering six appearances.

