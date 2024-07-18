Meet the Brazilian couple playing in Australia after Rugby League World Cup appearances

Meet two women from Brazil who gave up everything they had at home to pursue the dream of playing rugby league in Australia.

IF you were to ask Brazilian women’s rugby league duo Byanca Santa Rita and Franciny Alves Amaral a few years ago what the chances of living and playing rugby league in Australia, you may have been given a befuddled look.

The dynamic duo are living proof that if you see an opportunity in life worth taking a risk for, then you should follow your heart.

The 2022 Women’s Rugby League World Cup players sold everything they had and used all of their life savings to take a punt at hopefully furthering their rugby league careers down under.

As both girls run out for the Noosa Pirates womens team on the idyllic Sunshine Coast, things could have worked out differently if they had stuck with playing rugby union.

Santa Rita’s horror run with injuries has not deterred the flamboyant South American’s hopes of landing a contract with a Queensland BMD Cup club, as both girls ply their trade at one of Queensland’s most popular holiday destinations.

“I grew up in the city of Cuiaba. It is one of the hottest cities in Brazil and has an agricultural feel about it,” said Santa Rita.

“Although it is my home, it can be dangerous at times. People even describe the scenery as apocalyptic.

“Everyone knows that soccer and rugby union are two of the most popular sports in South America, so it was only fitting that I had to choose one, so I went with rugby union.

“That gave me the necessary skills required to cross over into league.

“I picked up rugby quite easily and was rewarded with representing Brazil in the women’s Brazilian 7’s team alongside my partner Franciny, that was an unbelievable experience.”

A chance meeting with Latin Heat founder Robert Burgin, would change the girls’ lives forever when he asked them both if they would be interested in playing rugby league in Australia.

However, this meant that both Santa Rita and Alves Amaral would have to leave Brazil and take a leap of faith into the unknown on the other side of the world.

Santa Rita laments leaving her family behind, but things could not have worked out better for her and Alves Amaral.

“Leaving Brazil to head to Australia was a big move indeed, but if I wanted to pursue a rugby league career, I figured I had to go where the best players are, in one of the toughest competitions in the world,” she added.

“People may not realise the horror run of injuries I have sustained, rupturing my ACL before the World Cup and four minutes into the tournament, I broke my foot.

“After the World Cup though, I knew I wanted to further my career in rugby league and with the help of Rob Burgin, he was able to get me a start with the Noosa Pirates on the Sunshine Coast.

“That meant selling everything we owned and relying on a Go Fund Me page to help raise money for our relocation.

“I just love the freedom that rugby league gives you to run, pass, and kick in open play. The stoppages in rugby union did not appeal to me.

“For me, rugby league is a challenging sport and I love a challenge because I am so competitive. If I had not found rugby league, then who knows, I might still have been playing the 15 a side game back home in Brazil.”

For Santa Rita’s partner Franciny, the powerful forward mirrors those sentiments in that rugby league opened doors for her as well.

The journey that she has trodden is quite similar and she has tasted success no matter where she has played.

“I am from Curitiba in Parana. It is one of the biggest cities in Brazil and has a real European feel about it,” said Alves Amaral.

“I also come from a rugby union background and played with the only professional women’s rugby club in Brazil that’s over 40 years old.

“I was playing good football for my club and we were champions two times running.

“In 2015 I received player of the year and was invited to play for Brazil in the rugby world 7’s at the Olympics.

“That was pretty surreal to say the least, but I was craving more. So, my sister and I moved to Colorado in the USA and we both played a season in club rugby over there.”

Having returned home to her native Brazil, Alves Amaral also crossed paths with Burgin who enticed the Brazilian rugby star to switch codes and head down under.

“I talked to my partner Byanca about going to Australia and after discussions, we decided to pack our bags and see where this journey would take us.

“At the end of the day, if it did not work out, we both said that we could return home, knowing that we gave it a go.”

However, roll the clock forward and the Noosa Pirates imports are still plying their trade in Queensland with Alves Amaral being selected in the hotly contested 47th Battalion Sunshine Coast representative team.

“It was a real shock to be selected for the Sunshine Coast Representative squad,” said Alves Amaral.

“All the hard work and training is paying off and this is my time to show people I am not just here for a holiday.

“I really want to capitalise on my achievements from the World Cup, where I was also selected in the team of the tournament. Something else I am proud of.”

But for the moment, both Santa Rita and Alves Amaral are soaking up every ounce of knowledge that comes with playing rugby league in Australia.

And Santa Rita’s parting words are why the girls are tasting success.

“Life is a challenge, but you need to be strong to overcome the obstacles. Rugby league has provided both of us with a life unimaginable and for that, we are both grateful.”

