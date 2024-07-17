Rugby league agents reveals talks with Castleford Tigers over a number of players

LEADING rugby league agent Craig Harrison, of Show Me The Money UK, has revealed that the Castleford Tigers are in talks over a number of his players.

Harrison has clients such as Innes and Louis Senior, Muizz Mustapha and Corey Hall currently at The Jungle, whilst others such as Sam Wood, Tex Hoy, Cain Robb and Liam Horne are making themselves a name for the Tigers.

For Harrison, there are brilliant signs for Castleford under head coach Craig Lingard – and Harrison has revealed that “three or four” of his players are in talks with the Tigers for 2025.

“There’s a happy camp, I brought Matty English in and I thought he was something they needed with the wrestling on the floor,” Harrison said on The Full Eighty Minutes podcast.

“You can see the happy camp; they almost beat Hull KR and Wigan and they beat St Helens.

“I want to see more direction off the field, do we know who owns the club: is it Fulton or is it the new man? They need to sort that out if they want to do it together or separate.

“Cas under-18s, there are some players coming through. I know I’m in talks with three or four players and maybe one before the end of the year and then maybe three or four for next year.”

Harrison also feels that the current Castleford side is reminiscent of the early days under former head coach Daryl Powell.

“I feel the 2015 vibes from Castleford coming. In 2015, we started to help and put things together, we put three Men of Steel in there eventually.

“I love giving chances to young kids. I think if you are a Cas fan you will be dancing on the ceiling in the next 18 months.”

