George Williams set for Great Britain berth after Wayne Bennett revises 17-man squad for PNG

George Williams is set to make his Great Britain debut in Saturday’s final Test match with Papua New Guinea.

The Wigan halfback, who will move to Canberra Raiders in 2020, has been named on the bench in Wayne Bennett’s revised 17-man squad for the clash.

Doesn’t get much better! Massive Honour receiving my first GB cap… Looking forward to tomorrow 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Tjrq4WwTXU — George Williams (@George7Williams) November 15, 2019

Joe Philbin, who was also named outside the top 17 in the initial squad, has also been included, with Warrington team-mate Daryl Clark and Josh Jones the two to miss out.

There is no late call-up for Ash Handley, the Leeds winger who travelled out especially for the clash, while Jake Trueman will end the tour having not played a single game, with Gareth Widdop and Jackson Hastings set to continue in the halves.

1. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

2. Jermaine McGillvary ( Huddersfield Giants)

3. Jack Hughes (Warrington Wolves)

4. Jake Connor (Hull FC)

5. Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves)

6. Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra Dragons)

7. Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils)

8. Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves)

9. Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders)

10. Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

11. John Bateman (Canberra Raiders)

12. Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders)

13. James Graham (c) (St George Illawarra Dragons)

15. Luke Thompson ( St Helens)

17. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

18. Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves)

19. George Williams (Wigan Warriors)