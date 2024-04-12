Four potential clubs for ex-Hull FC star Fa’amanu Brown

FA’AMANU BROWN’S exit from Hull FC was confirmed earlier today with the New Zealand international departing just months into his contract.

The reason to be nearer his family has seen Brown’s departure come earlier than expected, with Tex Hoy also leaving earlier this afternoon.

But, which four clubs could Brown join?

New Zealand Warriors

The New Zealand Warriors currently have Wayde Egan playing out of his skin at hooker, but reserves hooker Freddy Lussick has copped a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle, leaving Andrew Webster’s side short in the number nine area. With Brown a New Zealand international, playing for the Warriors would be something that would definitely appeal to the hooker – and it would give the 29-year-old a chance to impress before Lussick’s return from suspension.

Newcastle Knights

It was the Newcastle Knights from whence Brown departed for Hull FC at the end of the 2023 NRL season. That being said, Brown made just two appearances for the Knights after joining on a short-term deal from the Canterbury Bulldogs midway through last season. Newcastle do have Jayden Brailey and Phoenix Crossland, but the opportunity to bring Brown back to the club might prove too good to ignore.

The Dolphins

The Dolphins’ first-choice hooker Jeremy Marshall-King is playing out of his skin for Wayne Bennett in 2024 so far, but the second choice number nine, Harrison Graham, is just 22 years of age and has played just six games for the Brisbane side. Bringing in a more experienced hooker could be part of Bennett’s thinking as he aims to stop the tail off that the Dolphins endured towards the back end of the 2023 season.

Parramatta Eels

Of course, Joey Lussick is number one choice at Parramatta Eels, but back-up hooker Brendan Hands is still only 24 with 22 appearances under his belt for the NRL club. Brown could well help Hands in his development through to eventually becoming number one choice at the Eels.

