Luke Thompson’s Super League move CONFIRMED

LUKE THOMPSON’S Super League move has now been confirmed!

The 28-year old will make the move back to Super League and with the Wigan Warriors from Canterbury Bulldogs for whom he made 42 appearances since leaving St Helens in 2020.

Thompson won two Super League Grand Finals with St Helens in 2014 and 2019, and was the Harry Sunderland Trophy winner in the latter. He was also named in the Super League Dream Team in 2018 and 2019.

He has made seven appearances for England, including featuring in the Rugby League World Cup 2021 last year. He also made three appearances for Great Britain on the 2019 Lions tour.

Warriors Head Coach, Matt Peet said: “Luke is an outstanding acquisition for the club. He is a quality front-rower and brings a wealth of experience.

“We look forward to welcoming him and his family to the club.”

On signing, Luke Thompson said: “I can’t wait to be back playing in the Super League with crowds up and the squad strong.

“It’s a really exciting time to be joining Wigan. They’re playing great rugby and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”