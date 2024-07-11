Four potential clubs Warrington Wolves halfback Josh Drinkwater could sign for ahead of the 2025 season

JOSH DRINKWATER will be exiting Warrington Wolves at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

It will bring an end to Drinkwater’s two-year stay at the Halliwell Jones Stadium with the 31-year-old keen to stay in Super League.

With that in mind, which potential club could the Australian find himself at in 2025?

Salford Red Devils

With Cade Cust reportedly heading to Hull FC for 2025, according to Rugby League Live, that leaves Salford Red Devils with a halfback spot spare for 2025. Whilst the Red Devils have usually been able to unearth a number of gems Down Under, bringing in Drinkwater would bring that experience and expertise that would enable the club to go to the next level. The only problem with a move to the Red Devils is, are both Drinkwater and Marc Sneyd too similar in their organisational, halfback abilities?

Castleford Tigers

Another feasible option could be for Drinkwater to make the move to Castleford Tigers. Like Hull, Castleford’s halfback issues have been well documented in recent seasons with Jacob Miller and Rowan Milnes the only two halves on the club’s books at present. The Tigers are crying out for an organising halfback and someone that can steady the ship and Drinkwater fits that bill completely. Though 31 with such a signing going against the Tigers’ current transfer policy, a short-term deal of one year would be the perfect tonic for both club and player.

London Broncos

Of course, it’s looking increasingly likely that London Broncos will not be in Super League for 2024 which would make a move for Drinkwater more difficult given the 31-year-old’s desire to stay in the top flight. However, Drinkwater has experience in the capital, playing the entire 2014 season at the Broncos where he registered five tries and 58 goals in 25 appearances. The Australian has always spoken highly of his time at the capital club, though London do have Jack Campagnolo, Oli Leyland and James Meadows able to play halfback as things stand.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity look destined to replace London in Super League in 2024, something which could work in Drinkwater’s favour. Trinity currently have Luke Gale and Mason Lino in the halves, with Myles Lawford ready to stake a claim in the future and Olly Russell joining for 2025. However, it remains to be seen whether Gale will go round again in 2025 – especially if he helps Wakefield earn promotion back to Super League, whilst Lino has been linked with a move away. Signing Drinkwater would be a massive statement of intent from head coach Daryl Powell, with the likes of Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken having also signed as well.

