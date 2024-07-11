Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard addresses Matty English future speculation

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has insisted that the club has not yet held talks with Matty English over a longer-term deal at The Jungle.

Love Rugby League reported earlier in the week that the Tigers were one of the clubs aiming to bring in English on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell with Castleford.

However, Lingard has revealed that such talk is wide of the mark, even though he wants to keep English long-term.

“We haven’t spoken to him yet, he’s not our player so we are dependent on Huddersfield and what they want to do with him,” Lingard said.

“Hopefully we can keep him as long as we possibly can, I’d love to keep him here longer-term.

“Matty also has a testimonial due shortly in the next 18 months so I would imagine that would be in the back of his mind as well.

“He wants to play first-team rugby whether it’s at Huddersfield or with us and he is concentrating on that at the minute.

“From my point of view, he has been first class since he’s come here. It’s exactly what we have needed, he has fulfilled all the criteria we thought he would be.

“If I can keep him here until the end of the season and beyond, I would love to.”

