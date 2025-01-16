Four potential destinations for ex-Hull FC halfback Jordan Abdull

HULL FC confirmed the exit of Jordan Abdull this afternoon “to allow him to explore opportunities elsewhere” after failing to play a game for the Black and Whites.

Abdull was signed by his hometown club ahead of the 2025 Super League season, but has now left the club.

As such, where could the 28-year-old find himself next?

Leigh Leopards

Leigh Leopards have been linked with a move for Salford Red Devils halfback Marc Sneyd following the club’s financial predicament, but Jordan Abdull could also be a target if the move for Sneyd isn’t forthcoming. Leigh have lost Matt Moylan to retirement and look fairly stocked along the backline except in the halves where Lachlan Lam and Gareth O’Brien fostered a great partnership during the 2024 season. Bringing in Abdull would allow Lam to concentrate on his own running game where he is most dangerous. It could well be a potent partnership.

Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers will be without halfback Rowan Milnes in the early stages of the 2025 season, according to Rugby League Live, due to injury so making a short-term play for Abdull could make sense. The 28-year-old worked with Castleford head coach Danny McGuire at Hull KR and so knows how the former Leeds Rhinos stalwart ticks. The Tigers have been crying out for an effective kicking game for a number of years and Abdull would provide that in abundance. It would also give Abdull the chance for a fresh start away from East Yorkshire.

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants could do with another playmaker in their ranks following the exit of Jake Connor. Luke Robinson has brought in Jacob Gagai, whilst Tui Lolohea and Adam Clune have been given the number 6 and 7 shirts respectively. Beyond that, though, with the exception of Kieran Rush, there is not much halfback depth at the John Smith’s Stadium. Plus, Lolohea played some of his best rugby in 2024 at fullback, meaning there could well be an opening for Abdull.

London Broncos

To drop down to the Championship would be an undoubted waste of Abdull’s talent, but being away from the limelight could be something that the halfback needs. In 2019, Abdull played some of his best rugby league with the London Broncos in their maiden season in Super League, registering 28 appearances and earning himself a move to Hull KR. Of course, Abdull may not want to play in the second tier but it could be the distraction the 28-year-old needs.