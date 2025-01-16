Hull FC release Jordan Abdull to “allow him to explore opportunities elsewhere”

HULL FC have confirmed that Jordan Abdull has left the club with immediate effect.

The club, in a statement, revealed that they “have taken the decision to release the player from the remainder of his contract at the MKM Stadium to allow him to explore opportunities elsewhere in the game.

“The club wishes Jordan all the very best for his future in Rugby League and beyond.”

Abdull rejoined the Black and Whites towards the end of last year after coming through the Hull academy system. However, he has departed the club without playing a game.

The 28-year-old made 54 appearances for the Airlie Birds between 2014 and 2018. He then spent a season on loan with the Hull KR in 2017 before departing the club on a permanent basis ahead of the 2019 campaign.

Abdull enjoyed an impressive campaign with London Broncos, before returning to Craven Park in 2020 where he would become a key player for the Red and Whites over the following four seasons – Abdull earned international honours during his time in East Hull, making his England debut in 2021.

Abdull made the move to the South of France ahead of the start of the 2024 campaign, joining Catalans Dragons on a season long-loan.