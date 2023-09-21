Four potential destinations for Wigan Warriors man Cade Cust

CADE CUST is set to leave Wigan Warriors at the end of the 2023 Super League season, League Express revealed yesterday.

Though it isn’t yet clear cut, Cust is attracting attention from NRL sides after two seasons in Wigan.

But, which three club could the playmaker actually potentially join?

Leeds Rhinos

Of course, Leeds are not an NRL side, but there had been a rumour earlier in the season that Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith had taken a shine to Cust just before the transfer deadline. That never materialised into more, but with Cust out of contract at the end of the season and Smith desperately needing new playmaker blood, a move for the 25-year-old now makes a lot more sense – particularly with Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer both leaving Headingley. Cust excelled in his first season for the Warriors, helping them to a Challenge Cup success and Smith may well be intrigued.

Wests Tigers

Wests Tigers’ problems have been well documented in 2023, with the Concord club finishing bottom of the NRL by some margin. For 2024, the Tigers have recruited Aidan Sezer in the halves to work alongside Adam Doueihi or Jayden Sullivan but Cust could certainly do a job as back-up halfback as well as number two hooker behind Apisai Koroisau. Utility players like Cust are great to have around the squad, with the number 14 role more accustomed in the NRL than Super League. Wests need winners and the 25-year-old proved in his first season with Wigan that he is one.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Another NRL club in turmoil, St George have lost Jayden Sullivan for 2024 whilst captain and talisman Ben Hunt is constantly being linked with a move away from the Dragons. Incoming head coach Shane Flanagan has been doing his utmost to keep Hunt, but Cust is another potential option for the ex-Cronulla Sharks boss to look towards. Still only 25, Cust could help bring some youthful enthusiasm to a side desperately lacking vim and vigour in 2023.

Catalans Dragons

Catalans, like Leeds, need another playmaker. The Dragons will wave goodbye to Tyrone May and Mitchell Pearce at the end of the 2023 season – two massive shoes to fill. With Cust potentially on the books, Catalans will have a younger player to lead the line for a good number of years. Steve McNamara still has a number of quota spots at his disposal and bringing in Cust would certainly alleviate some of the pressure to find new playmakers.