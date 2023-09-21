Parramatta Eels centre Waqa Blake could be playing in Super League in 2024

Blake came through the ranks at the Penrith Panthers, debuting for the Mountain Men in 2015 and going on to play 88 times, scoring 34 tries in the process.

Whilst at the Eels, the 28-year-old has added to those NRL appearances with a further 28 tries in 72 games.

Born in Lautoka, Fiji, the Blake family moved to Sydney, New South Wales, Australia when the current Eel was just nine.

