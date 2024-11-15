England star Herbie Farnworth in six-man shortlist for prestigious award

HARRY GRANT, Tom Trbojevic and Isaah Yeo are in line to become the first Kangaroos player to win the IRL Golden Boot since 2017 after being named on a short list for the prestigious award.

The trio are vying for the award with England centre Herbie Farnworth, Tonga prop Addin Fonua-Blake and New Zealand fullback Keano Kini.

Grant, Trbojevic and Yeo were key players in Australia’s campaign to regain the Pacific Cup, avenging last year’s record 30-0 loss to New Zealand with a 20-14 defeat of Tonga in last Sunday’s final at CommBank Stadium.

The Kangaroos also defeated Tonga 18-0 in the opening match of the Pacific Championships and beat the Kiwis 22-10 in Christchurch.

No Australian player has won the IRL Golden Boot since Cameron Smith joined a select group to win the award more than once when he was named International Player of the Year in 2017.

England winger Tommy Makinson won the 2018 Golden Boot and the award has since resided in New Zealand hands.

Kiwis superstar Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who this year switched allegiances to represent his native Samoa in the series against England, received the award in 2019 and the Golden Boot was not presented in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.

Tuivasa-Sheck’s successor in the New Zealand No.1 jersey, Joseph Manu, won the 2022 Golden Boot and last year the award went to inspirational front rower James Fisher-Harris, who led the Kiwis to Pacific Cup glory.

Kini, who enjoyed an outstanding entrance to the international scene as in New Zealand’s loss to Australia, epic 25-24 defeat by Tonga and 54-12 win against Papua New Guinea, holds the hopes of a Kiwi again winning the Golden Boot.

Fonua-Blake, the Tongan captain, remains in contention to become the first player from a Pacific islands nation to win the Golden Boot after leading his team from the front.

Farnworth starred for England in their back-to-back defeats of Samoa at Wigan and Leeds and is a strong contender to join the likes of Ellery Hanley, Garry Schofield, Andy Farrell and Kevin Sinfield as Englishman to win the award.

IRL Chair Troy Grant said: “The passion of players for international rugby league has rarely been more evident than in the past month and that has shone through in the quality of matches and individual performances.

“The atmosphere at CommBank Stadium last Sunday when Tonga played Australia was as good as any in world sport, but the emotions of players and fans has been on display throughout the Pacific Championships and the England-Samoa series.

“From the Samoan and English players coming together during the cultural performance at the start of the first game of their series, to the tears of Tongan and Kiwi players before their match in Auckland, it has been an amazing period for international rugby league.

“The international game is in strong shape again and excitement is already building for next year, with the first Ashes series since 2003 between Australia and England, while New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga will play in the Pacific Cup.

“On behalf of International Rugby League, I would like to congratulate all of the players who showed such pride and passion representing their nations and particularly those who have been nominated for the 2024 IRL Golden Boot.

“It is an outstanding field of candidates and any would be a worthy winner.”

The IRL Golden Boot is awarded to the best player in sanctioned rugby league international matches each year.

The men’s 2024 IRL Golden Boot is chosen by Golden Cap recipients Darren Lockyer (Australia), James Graham (England) and Petero Civoniceva (Australia/Fiji), who are among just nine players to have played 50 internationals.

Lockyer played a record 63 Tests for Australia, captaining the Kangaroos on 38 occasions, and is a two-time winner of the Golden Boot in 2003 and 2006.

Graham made a record 44 international appearances for England, including eight as captain, and played a further nine matches for Great Britain.

Civoniceva played for Australia in 45 internationals before representing his Fijian heritage at the 2013 World Cup and again in 2014, making six appearances for the Bati.

A long list of contenders for the 2024 IRL Golden Boot, chosen by members of the international media, was announced last week.

The 2023 IRL Golden Boot winners were New Zealand’s James Fisher-Harris and Georgia Hale, and French Wheelchair star Jeremy Bourson.

Nominations for the wheelchair 2024 IRL Golden Boot will be announced after the second international between France and England on Saturday, November 23.

The winners of the 2024 IRL Golden Boot awards will be announced in early December.

2024 IRL Golden Boot shortlist

Men

Herbie Farnworth (England)

Addin Fonua-Blake (Tonga)

Harry Grant (Australia)

Keano Kini (New Zealand)

Tom Trbojevic (Australia)

Isaah Yeo (Australia)

Previous IRL Golden Boot Winners

Men

1984 Wally Lewis (Australia)

1985 Brett Kenny (Australia)

1986 Garry Jack (Australia)

1987 Hugh McGahan (New Zealand) and Peter Sterling (Australia)

1988 Ellery Hanley (England)

1989 Mal Meninga (Australia)

1990 Garry Schofield (England)

1991-98 No award given

1999 Andrew Johns (Australia)

2000 Brad Fittler (Australia)

2001 Andrew Johns (Australia)

2002 Stacey Jones (New Zealand)

2003 Darren Lockyer (Australia)

2004 Andrew Farrell (England)

2005 Anthony Minichiello (Australia)

2006 Darren Lockyer (Australia)

2007 Cameron Smith (Australia)

2008 Billy Slater (Australia)

2009 Greg Inglis (Australia)

2010 Benji Marshall (New Zealand)

2011 Johnathan Thurston (Australia)

2012 Kevin Sinfield (England)

2013 Johnathan Thurston (Australia)

2014 Shaun Johnson (New Zealand)

2015 Johnathan Thurston (Australia)

2016 Cooper Cronk (Australia)

2017 Cameron Smith (Australia)

2018 Tommy Makinson (England)

2019 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand)

2020 No award given

2021 No award given

2022 Joey Manu (New Zealand)

2023 James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand)

