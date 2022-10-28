Four potential Super League and NRL destinations for George Burgess following St George Illawarra Dragons exit

GEORGE Burgess will not be at the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2023 following his exit earlier this month.

Despite being just one year into a two-year deal, the former Wigan Warriors prop revealed he did not have the greatest of relationships with head coach Anthony Griffin.

Having said that, Burgess is not intent on retiring just yet so which three clubs could he potentially join – on both sides of the world?

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Perhaps the likeliest of destinations for Burgess given that it is a move that has already been touted Down Under. It would be a sensational end to the forward’s career, reuniting with twin brother Tom at the Rabbitohs where they enjoyed so many years together. Of course, George would not be as destructive as his twin given his recovery from invasive hip surgery, but the former Super League man would certainly provide extra leadership and experience to a side that just fell short in the 2022 NRL season.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh are still in the hunt for a middle forward, owner Derek Beaumont revealed on social media earlier this week. However, with the Leopards’ quota full, Beaumont outlined his desire to snap up a non-quota player – though that doesn’t mean it is restricted to just the UK. Burgess would certainly give something the Leigh pack is crying out for – experience in both Super League and the NRL at the highest level. The former England international does know the Lancashire area well considering he had a spell with the Wigan Warriors last year so it isn’t out of the question.

Warrington Wolves

With five Warrington men confirmed to be departing last week and others such as Mike Cooper having already left the club, the Wolves may be a little light in the pack. Head coach Daryl Powell has gone some way of rectifying that issue by bringing in Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson, as well as Paul Vaughan and Josh McGuire, so the inclusion of Warrington may be a bit far-fetched. That being said, Burgess will not command a huge wage given his troubles in recent seasons and would not count on the quota either.

Canterbury Bulldogs

With the retirement of veteran Bulldog Josh Jackson, Canterbury now have around $500,000 to splash on the salary cap. Bringing in Burgess on a cut-price deal could go some way to alleviating the front-row troubles that plagued the Belmore club in 2022. The 30-year-old still has something to give the game and could certainly help bring through the young forwards at Canterbury.