Ryan Brierley pens long-term Super League deal

SCOTLAND international Ryan Brierley has penned a long-term Super League deal with his current club Salford Red Devils.

A boyhood Red Devils fan, Brierley was a regular at the Willows with his family and completed his dream move to the club last September. Since then, the Scotland international has gone from strength to strength at the AJ Bell and established himself as one of the competitions finest full-backs.

The 30-year-old was an ever-present for Head Coach, Paul Rowley during the 2022 season and racked up 31 try contributions during the regular campaign, scoring a further two tries in the play-offs.

Speaking in the wake of signing a new deal, Brierley said: “I’m over the moon to sign a new deal with the Club. Salford people are my people and the responsibility that comes with this shirt is a privilege.

“I’m hungry to get going next season, under Rowls and alongside these remarkable group of lads, I know we can challenge for trophies.”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley added: “It’s fantastic news for the Club that Ryan is going to continue his Super League journey with Salford.

“Ryan was a top performer last season and is very much a leader amongst the group. On a personal level, I have total trust in him and to be able to have Ryan in my playing group and continue our rugby journey together is both rewarding and enjoyable enjoyable in equal measures.”

Also commenting on the deal, director of rugby and operations, Ian Blease said: “I’m absolutely delighted Ryan has extended his stay with the Red Devils until 2025.

“As a boyhood Salford supporter, I know he gives his all every single week and his development as a player over the last 12 months has been extraordinary.

“He is a vital part of our spine and the relationships he’s formed on the field have been crucial to our success in 2022 and we hope to continue that into 2023 and beyond!”