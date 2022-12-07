Four potential Super League and NRL destinations for South Sydney Rabbitohs’ Tom Burgess

TOM Burgess sparked a lot of debate during the Rugby League World Cup, teasing a potential return to Super League.

The former Bradford Bulls prop spoke about his boyhood club – Leeds Rhinos – as the rumour mill went into overdrive.

But, with Burgess entrenched at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, is that a move that could ever happen?

Here are four potential destinations for the only Burgess left playing.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds may not have the salary cap space as things stand considering the full quota list as well as the need to offload the likes of Jack Walker and Alex Mellor in 2022. However, with the likes of Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin coming off contract at the end of 2023, the cap space could well be there to lure in such a big fish as Tom Burgess. With the prop outlining a potential desire to move back to the UK as well as discussing his love for Leeds, this is perhaps the Super League move that would make the most sense.

Wigan Warriors

Wigan do have experience with the Burgess family, considering that twin of Tom, George, played eight games for the Warriors during an injury-hit spell with the Lancashire club. However, with Tom firing on all cylinders and with Wigan always on the hunt for big English talent, a move to the Warriors does not seem out of the question. At 30, Burgess still has plenty of years ahead of him – could Matt Peet help him find his feet back in the UK?

St George Illawarra Dragons

Again, another club that has had experience with George Burgess, but this time St George Illawarra Dragons look destined to perhaps go in another direction for 2024 and beyond in terms of Anthony Griffin being at the club. George Burgess launched a scathing goodbye against Griffin when he left the club, but would Tom Burgess fare better at the Red Vee? If Griffin is still at the club then it would probably be out of the question, but the Dragons need hulking forwards to get them on the front foot and Tom is certainly one of those.

The Dolphins

It’s no secret that Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins need new blood that can help them avoid the ignominy of earning the wooden spoon in the first few seasons of being the new expansion side in the NRL. To do that, Bennett needs hardened NRL players – and he has got a few of those already with the likes of the Bromwich brothers. But, the veteran boss needs more and Tom Burgess would definitely offer that at just 30 years of age.