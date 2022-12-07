Rugby league agent makes bold claim about who will be Super League’s best number nine in 2023

RUGBY league agent Craig Harrison, of Show Me The Money UK, has made a bold claim about who will be Super League’s best number nine in the 2023 season.

Of course, that mantle has long been bestowed upon St Helens veteran James Roby, whose work for the Merseyside club will always be remembered and revered.

However, Harrison believes that one hooker can take over Roby and become the best in the competition – Hull KR’s Jez Litten.

“With Mikey (Lewis), Rowan (Milnes) and Jordan (Abdull) along with Jez (Litten), (Matt) Parcell and (Lachlan) Coote, their spine could be exceptional,” Harrison said on the Show Me The Money UK TV podcast.

“In my opinion Jez, I feel he will be the best hooker in the competition. I think he will step up and take over James Roby. He will be the England hooker.

“Willie Peters was telling me some of the stuff the other day and I was like ‘you don’t have to tell me I’ve been saying it for three years.'”

It’s a big call about Litten who has yet to earn an England cap but, on the evidence of the 2022 Super League season in which he excelled throughout for the Robins, it’s one that you can’t rule out.